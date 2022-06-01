Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra Preview - Portland International Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

This will be the first time Brandon Jones has raced at Portland International Raceway (PIR) in any series. This weekend’s race is the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at PIR. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Patriot Lighting logo on the hood this weekend at PIR. For more information visit: https://menards.com

Jones suffered a flat tire under green with 10 laps remaining at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra. Jones made it down pit road for tires and returned to the track to salvage a 16 -place finish. ARCA MENARDS SERIES: Jones won his first ARCA Menards Series start of the year on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jones will race in the series again next week (Saturday, June 11) at Iowa Speedway in the No. 81 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

RACE INFO: The NXS race at Portland will be the inaugural race for the series at this track. The race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 4 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “I am excited to visit a new track and head across the country to Portland International Raceway. I have yet to see Portland International in person, but I have gotten some practice on the track on the TRD simulator. Though I haven't seen or been on the track physically, I am bringing a lot of confidence with me. I have spent a lot of time preparing for this track in particular and have shown quite a lot of speed on the simulator. Over the years I have been developing my road course skills and I have increased my capability on them by racing in different series. I believe the key to a fast car will be unloading with a good set up and making small adjustments throughout practice prior to qualifying. I am still looking for my first road course win and it would be a thrill to do it this weekend at a new track in my Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra.”

