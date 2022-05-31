Scott Heckert Return in Portland

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Connecticut driver, Scott Heckert, will be behind the wheel of the stock car No. 5 Chevrolet this upcoming Saturday, June 4th, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Pacific Office Automation 147, at Portland International Raceway.



Heckert is a professional racing driver who has three full-time seasons in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East. Heckert has also driven in NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Xfinity Series and the top-tier racing series, the Cup Series.

Heckert’s most recent race with BJMM was the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 26. The Pacific Automation 147 race with BJMM will mark Heckert’s 12th race for the Xfinity Series team.



“BJ McLeod Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Scott Heckert back for another race,” said BJMM’s co-owner, BJ McLeod. “I met Scott when he was 17 years old and joined a racing class that I instructed at Finish Line Racing School. He ran his first race with BJMM in 2016 and we are thrilled to have him back at the track. Our team enjoys watching him continuously grow as a driver.”



Heckert’s primary sponsor for the race is Malco® Automotive Products. Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of B. McLeod Motorsports.



“Malco is honored to once again be the primary sponsor of the BJMM No. 5 Chevrolet,” said Malco president, Seth Glauberman.” “The Malco family enjoyed watching Scott earlier this year when he raced at Circuit of Americas, and we are excited to cheer him on this Sunday when he races at Portland International Raceway.”



"The goal for Portland is to build on some of the positives we took away from our last race out at COTA,” said Xfinity Series driver, Scott Heckert. “It will be great to experience a new track and take advantage of the added practice time to get our car where it needs to be for the race. Thanks again to Malco for coming on board. The car is looking sharp and we're hoping to get them a great result."



BJ McLeod Motorsports looks forward to supporting Scott Heckert as he competes this weekend. For more information about Malco Products, please visit www.malcoautomotive.com. Tune in on Saturday, June 4, at 4:30 PM EST to watch the race on FOX Sports 1.

BJMM PR