RCR NXS Post Race Report: Charlotte

“We made gains on our Alsco Uniforms Chevy Camaro all day. It seemed like the track rubbered up and kind of got tight. All of the adjustments we made were a positive all the way through Stage 2. I got to the point where I was really tight trying to put throttle down, and I couldn’t run the fence like I wanted which is where the speed was today. You had to be able to run there to make time. I thought we were going to get a solid finish, somewhere around sixth or seventh. It’s been a while since I sped on pit road, I was pretty mad at myself about that. It takes a whole team effort to run well and on the money stop, the driver messed up. Track position was huge so I was trying all I could to get in as hard as I could, get a good stop, and then maybe jump ahead of one or two guys. It was a frustrating day for sure. We had a better racecar than that and should have finished somewhere in the top 10. We’ll go back and keep building and try to do a better job next time of managing my entry speed.” -Austin Hill