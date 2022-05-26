Help Propel NASCAR’s® Josh Williams Charitable Giving

On your mark-get set-DON8! DON8 Apparel™, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle brand, is dedicated to the humanitarian efforts of your choice. That’s why they’ve teamed up with Alloy Employer Services and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for BJ McLeod Motorsports, Josh Williams, on the new DON8 FAST™ collection.

When Williams first caught wind of the DON8 brand, he started a conversation that put his brand, Alloy, and DON8 in the fast lane of opportunity. Fueled by work with Children’s Hospitals and his passion for giving back, especially through the efforts of our DON8 HOPE & DON8 COURAGE lines, Josh knew he had discovered something special.

“We are honored to work with the team at DON8 to create a special edition line just for us,” said NASCAR Xfinity Series BJMM driver, Josh Williams. “We are extremely excited to show this collaboration to the world.”

DON8 COURAGE focuses on making charitable donations to help veterans and active military by DON8ing to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. As a charity near and dear to race fans and William’s heart, and with Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon, it was an obvious choice of involvement.

The new special edition brands DON8 FAST 78 and DON8 COURAGE 78 will debut with Josh at his race in Charlotte, NC over Memorial Day weekend May 27-29, 2022. In conjunction with Alloy Employer Services, the new DON8 COURAGE 78 brand logo will make its public debut on Josh’s race car, #78 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

DON8’s mission is to help improve lives through charitable DON8ions and passionate volunteer work. DON8 APPAREL is powered by an array of flagship brands, each dedicated to a powerful cause. Their unique brand stands not only as a personal testament to each of our fellow DON8ers willingness to give, but also as a challenge for others to embrace our vision and join the DON8 community.

Along with the new special edition brand, these sub-brands launched May 1st, 2022:

DON8™ APPAREL Our parent brand. Give to your favorite charities and look good doing it.

DON8 PINK™ Show your support for those women fighting for their lives against breast cancer

DON8 FAITH™ Your purchase gives you the opportunity to give to the faith-based charity of your choice

DON8 UNITY™ Together we can, and we can do so globally through unified humanitarian efforts

DON8 AWARENESS™ For charitable donations to autism awareness and helping those with autism live life to the fullest

DON8 COURAGE™ For donations to help veterans and active military battling PTSD & traumatic brain injuries

DON8 HOPE™ For charitable donations to help those children and their families fighting against childhood cancer

DON8 LIFE™ Help your fellow humans who need life-saving services including transfusions and organ donations

Their promise to fellow DON8ers is to donate 20% of all profits to select charities.

Charities that give 75% of money DON8ed to programs served. This is how they truly make an impact.

You DON8 your time, money, and yourself to others. Gift yourself something as well and wear your DON8 gear with pride. Support the things that matter most & DON8. Visit us today at www.DON8apparel.com

Have an idea you're passionate about? Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. @gmail.com to share what you think. There may be another special edition brand waiting around the bend, and it could be yours!

BJMM PR