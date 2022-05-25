Mason Filippi Joins DGM Racing at Portland

DGM Racing is excited to welcome Mason Filippi to drive the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro SS sponsored by OpenFender Performance Funding (OpenFender) and MotorizedShade.com, at Portland International Raceway. The inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on June 4, 2022.

Filippi is a 24-year-old professional racecar driver who has quickly climbed the ranks of SRO and IMSA, most recently racing in the TCR class in the Michelin Pilot Challenge with Bryan Herta Autosport within the IMSA Series. A California native, Filippi grew up karting in the Bay Area at his home track of Sonoma Raceway, and eventually launched a new business in/around the motorsport community, OpenFender. OpenFender is a digital sponsorship platform that connects drivers and teams with potential sponsors. Filippi is using the platform himself, so fans can participate in supporting the No. 91 car, along with other favorite drivers racing at all levels.

“There is nothing I love more than racing, and I’m excited to bring my sponsorship platform, OpenFender, to a larger audience at my first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” says Filippi. “I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of a Xfinity car and see what I can do on the track with DGM Racing. I’ve raced in Portland before and can’t wait to go back with a new challenge.”

With several starts at Portland International Raceway, Filippi has shown great success. Over the years he has earned 2 podium finishes, including a pole, win and a third-place finish. Winning on most major road courses in the United States, Filippi is keen to take on the new challenges of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in its inaugural race at Portland.

“I had a great time meeting Mason and learning more about his racing career at the shop this week,” says Mario Gosselin, DGM Racing team owner. “Mason brings diverse experience and road course racing knowledge that will serve him well in the Xfinity series. I admire his approach and his attitude toward the upcoming race in Portland, and I believe it will lead to a successful weekend. We’re excited to have him behind the wheel of the No. 91.”

NASCAR’s return to Portland International Raceway’s 1.964-mile road course will be the first national series race at the track in over 20 years. The Pacific Office Automation 147 will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 at 4:30pm ET – June 4th, 2022.

