Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Bali Toyota GR Supra Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Bali Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT CHARLOTTE: Brandon Jones will make his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Bali Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In his eight previous starts at Charlotte, Jones has led 22 laps and scored three top-10 finishes. He also has an average starting position of 10.8.

Brandon Jones will make his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Bali Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In his eight previous starts at Charlotte, Jones has led 22 laps and scored three top-10 finishes. He also has an average starting position of 10.8. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Bali logo on the hood this weekend at CMS. For more information visit: www.baliblinds.com

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Bali logo on the hood this weekend at CMS. For more information visit: www.baliblinds.com TEXAS RECAP: Jones finished 14th at Texas Motor Speedway. After starting fourth, he ran solidly inside the top five during stage one. Jones was collected in a multi-car accident on a lap-88 and suffered damage to the nose of his Menards Toyota GR Supra. Despite the damage, Jones and the No. 19 managed to recover to earn a respectable finish.

Jones finished 14th at Texas Motor Speedway. After starting fourth, he ran solidly inside the top five during stage one. Jones was collected in a multi-car accident on a lap-88 and suffered damage to the nose of his Menards Toyota GR Supra. Despite the damage, Jones and the No. 19 managed to recover to earn a respectable finish. JGR NXS AT CHARLOTTE: JGR has 104 total starts at Charlotte in Xfinity competition with 10 wins, 40 top-five finishes, 61 top-10 finishes, six poles and the team has led 1,961 laps.

JGR has 104 total starts at Charlotte in Xfinity competition with 10 wins, 40 top-five finishes, 61 top-10 finishes, six poles and the team has led 1,961 laps. NXS RACE INFO: The NXS race at Charlotte is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 28 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

The NXS race at Charlotte is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 28 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN. DOUBLE DUTY: Jones will compete in his first ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race of 2022 this Friday at Charlotte behind the wheel of the No. 81 Menards/Tide Toyota Camry for JGR.

Jones will compete in his first ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race of 2022 this Friday at Charlotte behind the wheel of the No. 81 Menards/Tide Toyota Camry for JGR. ARCA SCHEDULE: Jones will run five ARCA Menards Series races this season. The schedule includes: Charlotte (May 27), Iowa (June 11), Pocono (July 22), Watkins Glen (Aug 19) and Bristol (Sept. 15).

Jones will run five ARCA Menards Series races this season. The schedule includes: Charlotte (May 27), Iowa (June 11), Pocono (July 22), Watkins Glen (Aug 19) and Bristol (Sept. 15). ARCA MENARDS SERIES AT CHARLOTTE: Jones has one previous AMS start at Charlotte. In 2018 he took home the win after starting 13 th and leading 32 laps.

Jones has one previous AMS start at Charlotte. In 2018 he took home the win after starting 13 and leading 32 laps. AMS RACE INFO: The AMS race at Charlotte is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 27 and will be broadcast on FS1 with a stream on the Fox Sports App.

The AMS race at Charlotte is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 27 and will be broadcast on FS1 with a stream on the Fox Sports App. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “After an up and down race last weekend we are anxious to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway. I always love coming to Charlotte twice a year with it being so close to home and have been able to show great success in the past. While my focus will be on the Xfinity Series, I am also competing in the ARCA Menards Series Friday night. I will be looking for how the car progresses, work on passing areas and competitive restarts the whole time to use towards Saturday’s race. In addition, this weekend pays tribute to honor all the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces that have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. I am looking forward to a great race and seeing lots of family and friends to come out and support us. I have been eager to win at my new home track and know we will put up a great fight to bring the hardware home for the Joe Gibbs Racing Menards Bali GR Supra.”

JGR PR