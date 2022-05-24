Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- Charlotte

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Welcome Back : Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his fourth race of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 1.5-mile Concord, NC facility, Bayne has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at Charlotte, with one top five and five top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led one lap with an average start of 12.9 and average finish of 9.4.

: Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his fourth race of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 1.5-mile Concord, NC facility, Bayne has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at Charlotte, with one top five and five top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led one lap with an average start of 12.9 and average finish of 9.4. Strong Start : Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team are off to a strong start to the 2022 season. In three starts in his Toyota GR Supra, Bayne has secured two top-five finishes with an average start of 3.3 and an average finish of 11.7. In three races, Bayne has led 100 of a possible 537 laps and has secured one pole starting position.

: Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team are off to a strong start to the 2022 season. In three starts in his Toyota GR Supra, Bayne has secured two top-five finishes with an average start of 3.3 and an average finish of 11.7. In three races, Bayne has led 100 of a possible 537 laps and has secured one pole starting position. Last Time Out : In his last start in the No. 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in March, Bayne qualified fifth and led 38 laps before ultimately finishing 28 th following a late-race restart.

: In his last start in the No. 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in March, Bayne qualified fifth and led 38 laps before ultimately finishing 28 following a late-race restart. Welcome Devotion Nutrition : Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Charlotte. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines

: Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Charlotte. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines JGR at Charlotte: In 104 combined Xfinity Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, JGR has earned 10 wins, 40 top-five, 61 top-10s and six pole starting positions. The team has led 1,961 laps, with an average start of 10.5 and an average finish of 12.0.

In 104 combined Xfinity Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, JGR has earned 10 wins, 40 top-five, 61 top-10s and six pole starting positions. The team has led 1,961 laps, with an average start of 10.5 and an average finish of 12.0. RACE INFO: The Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on Fox Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 0 1 5 0 1 12.9 9.4

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 2 2 1 100 3.3 11.7

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 155 2 27 75 8 585 10.6 13.4

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m thankful to be able to get back behind the wheel of my Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Charlotte. This is always a special weekend in our sport and I’m looking forward to being part of it. Charlotte is a fun racetrack and one that I really enjoy driving. I was able to get some good sim work in this week and Jason and I have had some good discussions on how we think the track conditions will be on Saturday. I know all the guys enjoy racing at home in front of their family and friends, so hopefully we can go out and put on a good show for everyone. I’m having a lot of fun driving these Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota’s and super thankful for the opportunity.

JGR PR