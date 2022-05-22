RACE REPORT: Texas - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

What were your thoughts on today's race?

"Today was a tough one. We battled hard, but ultimately ended up 19th. Our GR Supra was too tight all weekend, and we couldn't catch a break with it. We'll take this weekend, learn from it and move forward to Charlotte next weekend. I can't thank ForeverLawn, Dalstrong, and Sam and this team enough. I know we'll be in good shape for Charlotte on Saturday."

-- Jeffrey Earnhardt , Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra