Ryan Truex No. 18 Toyota GR Supra Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

No. 18 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Racing in the Lone Star State : Ryan Truex will make his fourth and final scheduled start in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. In his previous outing in the No. 18 at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago, Truex started 28 th and was a mainstay inside the top 10 until a last lap accident relegated him to a 30 th -place finish.

Deep in the Heart of Texas: Truex will be making his fifth-career NASCAR Xfinity series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. In his four previous starts at the Ft. Worth, Texas facility, the 30-year-old has led one lap with an average start of 13.8 with an average finish of 24.5

JGR at Texas: In 107 combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, JGR has earned 16 wins, 43 top five and 70 top-10 finishes. The team has led 2,772 laps, with an average start of 10.1 and an average finish of 11.3.

In 107 combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, JGR has earned 16 wins, 43 top five and 70 top-10 finishes. The team has led 2,772 laps, with an average start of 10.1 and an average finish of 11.3. RACE INFO: The SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on Fox Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 0 0 0 1 13.8 24.5

Truex’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 0 1 0 0 19.3 19.8

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 82 0 4 25 1 50 13.4 16.4

From the Cockpit :

Ryan Truex: “I’m excited about getting back into the No.18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. I have enjoyed my three races so far with Joe Gibbs Racing and am very appreciative of all the work they have done to bring us a fast Toyota GR Supra each weekend. We had a solid top-10 run going at Darlington a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, we just had a little bit of bad luck there on the last lap and didn’t get the finish we deserved. Texas is a tricky track now, and it looks like it will be hot all weekend, so it should be really slick which should make it a fun race for the fans. I know Jason and the guys will bring us a fast Supra once again, so hopefully we can go out and secure another solid run for Toyota and everyone associated with this No. 18 team.”

