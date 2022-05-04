DGM Racing Reveals Labbé's Paint Scheme for Throwback Weekend

DGM Racing will unveil two honorary throwback paint schemes at Darlington Raceway that celebrate key family members who inspired them with their passion for racing. One of those throwbacks, donned by Alex Labbé, honors Michelle Gosselin’s father, Michael McCrary Sr., and his 1976 Marion Edwards Memorial race-winning scheme. McCrary Sr., also known as m5, is a Florida racing legend, team owner, and to this day, one of the most devoted when it comes to motorsports. Even amidst his ongoing battle with cancer and through recent radiation treatments, McCrary Sr. can still be found supporting his children, drivers, and their racing careers, whether it’s watching the feature races at local short tracks or from the comfort of his couch, cheering on Michelle and DGM Racing.

Labbé, piloting the No. 36, will bear the McCrary family towing business of Ace Wrecker Service as the primary partner for this momentous occasion. To commemorate the original scheme and as a nod to McCrary’s tavern, the rear bumper reads “Follow Me to Mike’s Place” and the rear fender is adorned with the owl so often found on cars owned and driven by McCrary. As one that never forgets those who helped him get where he is, the m5 cars always gave thanks, most often to his parents, but also to crewmembers, and this scheme includes that thankful touch as well. Click here to view the full paint scheme.

McCrary earned the Hialeah Speedway Late Model Rookie of the Year, along with multiple track championships at Lakeland Interstate Speedway and Auburndale Speedway. After a long evening of racing he didn’t want the fun to end, so McCrary created “Mike’s Place” where racers and fans alike would gather for shenanigans and to recap the evening’s racing festivities. Even if he’s not behind the wheel, McCrary surrounds himself with racing and those in it. He became the first Ed Howe racecar distributor in South Florida. Combining his entrepreneurial spirit and his love for racing, McCrary also became the official fuel and apparel vendor for the USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series in its infancy.

During his racing career, McCrary earned countless Late Model wins and titles at local tracks across the United States both as a driver and car owner. In addition to his impressive resume behind the wheel, McCrary was also a successful team owner, who was often referred to as the “Rick Hendrick of the South” because so many notable racers drove his cars; all of his children and his wife drove for him at one point or another, along with Dick Anderson, Gary Balough, Jimmy Cope, Mike Howell, Butch Mock, Roger Boone, Joe Edwards, Dave Dunkin, Richard Elkins Jr., Gayle Haines, and George Gorham Jr. just to name a few.”

“Mike is the type that is always there for you. I had the opportunity to drive for him on multiple occasions when I found myself without a ride, he was always good to me,” said, Dick Anderson, another Florida Short Track Legend. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed our times together and with Mike it was never a dull moment.”

At a young age Gosselin inherited her father’s love for racing and eventually created her own path in racing, earning trophies of her own along the way. With the help of her father, Michelle started her own business selling tires, fuel, and race parts for a local touring series at just 19 years old. Years later she met her husband, Mario Gosselin, at the race track and together they built DGM Racing from the ground up.

Mike McCrary Sr. in Victory Lane with his children Michelle Gosselin and Mike McCrary Jr.

“I’m honored to be able to bring my dad’s paint scheme to life in the upper ranks of NASCAR. Our family is grateful for each and every day we get with him and to have the ability to share this moment with him is so much more than just a paint scheme, it’s a tribute to the impact he has had on our entire family and how even now racing is the glue that always brings our family together,” said DGM Racing Team Owner, Michelle Gosselin. “Growing up, my life was spent at the racetrack, with my family, because of my dad and his love for racing. His love transpired into a career for me and I wouldn’t be where I am today had it not been for him. I cannot think of a more deserving individual to recognize during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend.”

While he accomplished many things on the track, it was how McCrary carried himself off the track that motivated his daughter, Michelle, the most. As a child, she watched her father pour his life into racing and his family, working nonstop until he reached victory and inspiring many along the way. She realized there was a lot of work and talent needed beyond the driver’s seat and that every person involved in building the car and working with the team was integral to the team’s success. She watched how her father treated his employees: not only with respect, but as if they were also part of the family. And through his actions, Michelle learned the importance of spending time getting to know those who worked for her to cultivate a family atmosphere and spending quality time together beyond the track. These are all valuable lessons that Michelle has carried with her and translates to the way that she runs DGM Racing and has created the #DGMFamily. Read more about Michelle's career in motorsports here: Michelle Gosselin: The Woman Behind DGM Racing.

Although he hasn’t raced a car in many years, McCrary continues racing to beat cancer each day. Earlier this year Michael was diagnosed with cancer and DGM Racing has supported his fight by donning each car with an “m5” sticker throughout the season. Through his tough journey, McCrary has found joy in watching the races each weekend and calling to make sure no help is needed at the shop.

It was earlier announced that Labbé’s teammate, Mason Massey, will pay tribute to his uncle Marty Massey and his 2003 dirt late model paint scheme. Massey’s uncle was an integral part in the early days of his racing career. View the full story here: DGM Racing Celebrates Massey Family Roots With NASCAR Throwback

Labbé and Massey will compete in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 PM ET. Practice and qualifying will precede the race. All on-track activity will be televised live on FS1. Our Canadian viewers can tune in for the race on TSN.

The No. 36 throwback paint scheme was designed by: Michael Miceli Designs.

DGM Racing PR