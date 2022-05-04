Myatt Snider To Honor Ken Schrader During Darlington Throwback Weekend

– Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) has unveiled Charlotte (N.C.) driver Myatt Snider’s NASCAR Xfinty Series (NXS) paint scheme for the upcoming official throwback weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway (S.C), May 6-7.



During the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Mahindra ROXOR 200 on Saturday, May 7, Snider’s No. 31 Capital City Towing Chevrolet Camaro SS will be a throwback to Ken Schrader’s Junie Donlavey owned No. 90 that qualified on the pole for the TranSouth 500 at Darlington Raceway 1987.



“Throwback weekend at my home track of Darlington is one that we circle on the calendar every year. It’s a great way to honor NASCAR’s past that has left a mark on the sport for where we are today” stated JAR President, Jordan Anderson.



“This year when selecting a paint scheme, I wanted to incorporate the State of South Carolina and the State of Missouri into something special. We have Joel Black’s Columbia (S.C.) based Capital City Towing as the primary on the car this weekend along with their traditional red, white, and black colors. The state of Missouri, the home of Bommarito Automotive Group, has produced some great NASCAR drivers over the years and one that we wanted to honor is Ken Schrader. With Schrader being from Fenton, Mo. just minutes from where the Bommarito family got their start, it was a simple decision to narrow it down to Schrader’s iconic No. 90 Red Barron scheme that qualified on the pole at Darlington and finished fifth in the Spring of 1987.”



Fast forward to 2022, featured on the hood, sides, and tv panel of the bright red, white, black No. 31 is family owned and operated Capital City Towing.



As a longtime partner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Capital City Towing has offered heavy-duty towing, off-road recovery, roadside assistance, cargo/equipment hauling and garage service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years.



With owner Joel Black’s professional business experience and knowledge, it allows Capital City to excel in the towing and equipment hauling industry offering the best solutions to any problem that may come their way. The towing, equipment hauling and garage Capital City offers is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks to get the job done right.

Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.



Continuing with the South Carolina connection for the Darlington Throwback Weekend, Lunch Time Investments, LLC. of Columbia will hold a presence on the rear deck lid.



Founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others and has created that into a full-time job mentoring individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services.



Additional information on Lunch Time Investment LLC. can be found at LunchTimeInvestments. com



