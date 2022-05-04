Andrew Overstreet to Crew Chief for Sam Mayer in Darlington

JR Motorsports today named lead engineer Andrew Overstreet as the fill-in crew chief for Sam Mayer and the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet beginning in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway.

The 38-year-old Overstreet steps into the role for crew chief Taylor Moyer, who is serving a mandatory four-race suspension for a wheel infraction incurred last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Overstreet, a native of Concord, N.C., has been with JRM since 2020 and previously held positions at Team Penske and Red Horse Racing.

Moyer, who has led the No. 1 team to four top-five and five top-10 finishes this season, will reassume crew chief duties at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

JRM PR