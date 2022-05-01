Sunday, May 01

RACE REPORT: Dover - Chandler Smith / No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra

Xfinity Series News
RACE REPORT: Dover - Chandler Smith / No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra
KEY NOTES
 
  • Chandler Smith made his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start in the #AGAME200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday.
 
  • Smith and the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra team showed impressive speed during Friday’s practice and qualifying efforts. 
 
  • Smith practiced 10th on the speed charts during Friday’s 20-minute practice session.
 
  • The Charge Me team qualified 12th during the two-lap qualifying session.
 
  • Smith fought tight handling issues in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the first and second stages.
 
  • In the closing laps of Stage Two before a stage-ending incident occurred, Smith struggled with the handling of the No. 26 machine. When Smith pitted during the caution break, a flat right-rear tire proved to be the culprit.
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing ended up 21st in the A-GAME 200.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One Recap
  • Smith started 12th in the A-Game 200 on Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, starting on the outside.
  • One caution flew during Stage One on Lap 19. Smith was 14th at the time.
  • Smith completed Stage One in the 17th position.
  • He reported at the stage break that he was battling tight handling conditions in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.
  • The team pitted during the stage break, and the Charge Me machine got four tires, fuel and a handling adjustment.
Stage Two Recap
  • Smith restarted Stage Two in the 19th position. 
  • On Lap 89, at the same time the caution flew ending the stage, Smith reported that he felt something was broken in the rear end of the car. 
  • During the stage break pit stop, it was determined that the right-rear tire was flat causing difficult driving conditions for the No. 26 machine.
Final Stage Recap
  • Smith restarted 19th for the final stage. 
  • After a lap, the caution flew for a spin behind us. At the time, Smith felt like the handling was better than the first two stages.
  • On lap 150, Smith went a lap down to the leaders while in the 19th position.
  • The Charge Me Toyota GR Supra finished 21st in the A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
Tell us about your day from start to finish.
 
“Overall it was an up and down day. Really proud of the whole Sam Hunt Racing group, and proud of the effort that they brought here. We started 12th and fell back early on. We struggled with front turn ability all race. We never got to where we really needed to be, honestly, with front turn. We just needed more practice…more time being able to have more adjustability in practice to try different things to make the front end a lot more positive. I’m really thankful for the opportunity. Charge Me, Quick Tie Products and Merging Vets and Players allowed me to come race in the Xfinity Series and looking forward to being back soon.”
 
Chandler Smith -- Driver of the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra
 
