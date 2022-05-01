Sunday, May 01

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, May 01 21
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Earn Strong, Eighth-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway
 

8th

11th

14th

I thought our Whelen Chevrolet was okay to start the race, and kept improving throughout the day. Our car drove decent, but we were free all day and it took a little too long for us to make the adjustments we needed. Our Chevy was really good by the end of the race. I feel like the cars that finished ahead of us were moving around as much as we were. We made improvements to run inside the top 10 all day like we did, which was nice to do after having four bad weeks. We’re headed in the right direction as a team, and I’m confident everyone at RCR will go to work and find some more speed.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Finish 14th at The Monster Mile

 
CC PostRace Header AH United copy.png
 

14th

20th

10th

“This Richard Childress Racing team works so hard. Handling was an issue today, but we never gave up.  Track position was so crucial all day today. You had to have a really, really good car to be able to drive through the field, and it just seemed like right when we would land in the corner, I’d have to over slow that spot on the racetrack and the guys around me could get really close. I was giving up probably two car lengths of roll speed on both ends but it started to stabilize throughout a run. We thought once we got inside the top 10, we could stay there but during the last run either the track changed or the last adjustment sent us backwards because it felt like it took the whole car out of the racetrack with it sliding around. We didn't get the finish we wanted, but our United Rentals Chevy Camaro is in one piece and it’s something to build on. This entire RCR team has a lot of heart and we’ll come back stronger.”

 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Josh Berry takes home the checkered flag at the Monster Mile Herbst Nabs Ninth at Dover »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.