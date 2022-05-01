RCR NXS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

“This Richard Childress Racing team works so hard. Handling was an issue today, but we never gave up. Track position was so crucial all day today. You had to have a really, really good car to be able to drive through the field, and it just seemed like right when we would land in the corner, I’d have to over slow that spot on the racetrack and the guys around me could get really close. I was giving up probably two car lengths of roll speed on both ends but it started to stabilize throughout a run. We thought once we got inside the top 10, we could stay there but during the last run either the track changed or the last adjustment sent us backwards because it felt like it took the whole car out of the racetrack with it sliding around. We didn't get the finish we wanted, but our United Rentals Chevy Camaro is in one piece and it’s something to build on. This entire RCR team has a lot of heart and we’ll come back stronger.” -Austin Hill