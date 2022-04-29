David Starr Honors Bobby Dotter with Darlington Throwback Paint Scheme

David Starr and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will pay tribute to team owner and former NASCAR competitor Bobby Dotter with the 1995 No. 08 Hyde Tools scheme during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway.



“I was a fan of Bobby’s before I made it to NASCAR in 1998 and the No. 08 Hyde Tool car always stuck out to me,” said Starr. “I am proud to be able to honor our team owner with our No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang during the Throwback Weekend.”



Starr’s Ford Mustang will showcase his sponsors, TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally Company (NASDAQ: DGLY), as well as EVERFI, Digital Ally, Inc., Parker Electric and Children’s National.



Dotter became an owner-driver in 1995 after purchasing Team R Racing at the end of the 1994 racing season.



The new team quickly took on Hyde Tools as their primary sponsor in 1995 in the Busch Grand National Series.



“The No. 08 car this year reminded me a lot of my car in 1995 with the blue and white so it will be neat to see a replica car on the track at Darlington,” Dotter said.



The Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote for the Xfinity Series is open today through Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m. ET at darlingtonraceway.com/throwback.



The Mahindra ROXOR 200 is at 1:30 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway and televised on FS1.



SS Greenlight Racing PR