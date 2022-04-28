Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Dover NXS Advance

You had a solid weekend at Talladega with a seventh-place finish. With six top-10s in the nine races run this year, do you feel like you’re in a better position at this point in the season than you were last year? “We’re in a better spot this year over last year, for sure. Richard (Boswell, crew chief) and I talked about it at the beginning of the season – that we needed to be consistent this year, and that’s just what we’re doing. I feel like we had a shot there to win at Talladega, but in the scramble at the end, it didn’t work out in our favor. Happy to come home with a top-10, still. Our consistency and hard work will pay off, though. This No. 98 Monster Energy team is a winning team.” Dover is best known as the Monster Mile. What are your thoughts heading into such a difficult and unpredictable track? “Dover’s a cool track, but it’s also really tough. You have to be confident there and be comfortable with your car. We got into some trouble there last year with contact early on, but I’ve had good runs there in the past. Hopefully, we can stay out of trouble and be there at the end of it this year.” Monster Energy has been a big part of your career and you have a great relationship with them. What does it mean to have that support and network from such a big company? “I’m grateful for my relationship with them and for their support. I was fortunate enough to go to Monster Energy’s 20th birthday party a few weeks ago out on the West Coast. It was so cool to see all of the people from the company and other Monster Energy athletes. Honestly, it’s an honor to be a part of that brand and to sport that logo. It’s something that I won’t take for granted. I’m fortunate to be in the position that I’m in and Monster Energy is my family, for sure. I’m happy to have them on the car again this season and hopefully we can get them to victory lane.” TSC PR