Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Dover Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has an average finish of 22.9 at Dover

He has led 152 laps at Dover, more than any other track he’s competed at in the NCS “In the past, Dover has been one of my favorite racetracks to go to. It’s unique in a lot of ways. Last year, we had a solid run and stayed in the top five for all day. Hopefully we can build on that and try some new stuff this weekend to continue the momentum we’ve had this season. I’m also looking forward to getting back in the Cup car on Sunday with Action Industries. I felt like we learned a few things at Martinsville. I think Dover is going to be really fast with this Next Gen car, so it should be a fun weekend.” - AJ Allmendinger on Dover Motor Speedway