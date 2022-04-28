hellowater® Reunites with Justin Allgaier and JRM in 2022

JR Motorsports today announced that hellowater® will make its return to the No. 7 team with Justin Allgaier and JRM for two upcoming races during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Born in Chicago, hellowater will serve as the primary partner on Allgaier’s Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway (May 21) and Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 26). This marks the second consecutive season that hellowater will be on board the No. 7 Chevrolet.

hellowater is part of Hello Beverages, LLC, a manufacturer of enhanced functional waters, and is designed to deliver quality wellness benefits in digestive health, immune defense, and pH balance. Additionally, hellowater remains affiliated with longtime JRM partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture, and is currently featured on the decklid of the No. 7 BRANDT Chevrolet.

"hellowater is beyond thrilled to be returning to the track for two races with JR Motorsports and BRANDT in 2022,” said Rusty Jones, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at hellowater. “Hydrating the No. 7 team and working with Justin Allgaier last year was a proud moment for our emerging brand and we hope to be celebrating with Justin and the team in Victory Lane at Texas and Daytona."

Allgaier, JRM’s winningest driver, currently ranks sixth in the NXS standings heading into this weekend’s event at Dover Motor Speedway. Last season, Allgaier earned finishes of seventh and fourth in the two primary races for hellowater at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International.

“It’s great to have hellowater back on board our No. 7 Chevrolet for Texas and Daytona,” said Allgaier. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to work with Rusty (Jones) and everyone at the hellowater brand and it’s great to see this partnership continue. I can’t wait to get their colors back on the track and see what we can do.”

The No. 7 hellowater Chevrolet is set to hit the track for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, May 21 at Texas. The race will air at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

