Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- A-Game 200

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta and Richmond NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

DOVER: Gibbs has competed in one NASCAR Xfinity race at Dover in the May 2021 when he started 14 th and finished fifth. He started two ARCA East races at Dover and won from the pole in May 2021. He started on the pole in August 2020, but finished 12 th .

HIGH PERCENTAGE: Gibbs has competed in just 27 NASCAR Xfinity races, but has won seven of them meaning his winning average is 25.9 percent.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 5 months and 29 days. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 33 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT DOVER: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 109 total starts at Dover in Xfinity competition with 13 wins, 39 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes, 10 poles and the team has led 2771 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover is scheduled for 1:30 pm EDT on Saturday, April 30 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Dover is a place where I have a bit of experience in ARCA East and one race in Xfinity. It’s a cool fun track and we were able to get to victory lane in ARCA East and had a good run last year in Xfinity. Hopefully we’ll have a good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Dover is a fun track and hopefully we’ll bring a solid Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. We had a decent car w Ty last year, and have a good reference for making changes to improve this season’s event. It’s a tough track and you can get caught up in something that wasn’t even your doing. So the key for Ty will be to run up front but also stay out of trouble and hopefully we can get another win."

JGR PR