Monarch Roofing Returns to Partner With Ryan Vargas & Jd Motorsports for Darlington Throwback Race

Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports are proud to share the news that the Carolina’s Monarch Roofing are returning to sponsor Ryan Vargas’ #6 Chevrolet Camaro for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend in Darlington, SC.

Founded in 2007 by Martin Pettigrew, Monarch Roofing is celebrating 15 years of “Roofing the Carolinas” and will adorn Ryan’s Chevy with a special 15th anniversary design. To go with this, Ryan and Monarch Roofing will be paying tribute to four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon, running a throwback paint scheme to his 1999 NASCAR Busch Series paint scheme.

“I’m so excited to officially welcome back Monarch Roofing to our race team,” says Vargas, “Monarch Roofing and the entire team are top of the line when it comes to their service and product. For them to return this year shows their dedication to our team and willingness to help us grow as an organization. With the company celebrating 15 years of Roofing the Carolinas, it’s an honor to carry their name once again and pay tribute to an all-time great in Jeff Gordon.”

“We are thrilled to be back supporting Ryan and JD Motorsports for Throwback Weekend in Darlington this year. The passion and dedication these guys have behind their sport makes us proud to be partners with them especially Ryan. Ryan is a class act with so much creativity and drive anyone would be lucky to work with him,” says Mady Finley, PR/Oprations Manager of Monarch Roofing.

Catch Ryan and his Monarch Roofing Chevrolet in the Mahindra Roxor 200, taking place Saturday, May 7 at 1:30PM ET live on FOX Sports 1.

For more information on Monarch Roofing, visit monarchroofing.biz or follow them on social media at @MonarchRoofing.

JDM PR