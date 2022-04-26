RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Dover Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start on Saturday, April 30th in the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway -- piloting the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra. Smith will make his second NASCAR National Touring Series start at the 1-mile concrete oval. In 2020, Smith competed at the track for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he led 31 laps. The A-GAME 200 will be the second of three races that Smith has signed with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022. Smith is currently second in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) points. In 2021, Smith completed his first full-time season in the NCWTS where he finished eighth in the championship points standings. Smith has 43 career starts over four years including three wins, 17 Top-5 and 21 Top-10 finishes.

Additionally, he has 34 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected nine wins, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. Charge Me will be the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for all three of Smith's NXS starts in 2022.

About Charge Me: Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of U.S.A manufactured EV charging solutions. Powered by clean fuels such as propane and natural gas, Charge Me has developed multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. Charge Me wants to ensure remote areas, emergency situations and power outages don’t stop EV drivers from hitting the road. Sam Hunt Racing has one career NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek started 30th and made his way through the field prior to a track bar bolt breaking. Nemechek finished 32nd, 18 laps down.