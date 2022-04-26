RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Dover Motor Speedway

|
|
- Chandler Smith will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start on Saturday, April 30th in the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway -- piloting the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra.
- Smith will make his second NASCAR National Touring Series start at the 1-mile concrete oval. In 2020, Smith competed at the track for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he led 31 laps.
- The A-GAME 200 will be the second of three races that Smith has signed with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
- Smith is currently second in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) points.
- In 2021, Smith completed his first full-time season in the NCWTS where he finished eighth in the championship points standings. Smith has 43 career starts over four years including three wins, 17 Top-5 and 21 Top-10 finishes.
- Additionally, he has 34 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected nine wins, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes.
- Charge Me will be the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for all three of Smith's NXS starts in 2022.
- About Charge Me: Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of U.S.A manufactured EV charging solutions. Powered by clean fuels such as propane and natural gas, Charge Me has developed multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. Charge Me wants to ensure remote areas, emergency situations and power outages don’t stop EV drivers from hitting the road.
- Sam Hunt Racing has one career NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek started 30th and made his way through the field prior to a track bar bolt breaking. Nemechek finished 32nd, 18 laps down.