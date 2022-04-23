Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Sieg's Fifth Place Effort Leads Trio of Top-10 Mustangs at Talladega)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

5th - Ryan Sieg

7th - Riley Herbst

8th - Joe Graf Jr.

14th - Shane Lee

16th - Joey Gase

18th - Kyle Sieg

08 - David Starr

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- Finished 7th

“It was a frustrating day. We were fast but I just feel like we were lacking a little power. We would get up to the front and then get shuffled. Then I would work my way back up to the front. We didn’t earn any stage points. We had a shot to win there at the end but I don't know. We just gotta take what we can get. It was important that we did finish this race and get points to move on to Dover which hasn’t been my best track. We will go to Dover and try to capitalize there.”

Ryan Sieg, No. 38 A-GAME Ford Mustang -- Finished 5th

“We had great Roush Yates power. I gotta thank Doug. He put power under the hood this weekend and that is the big thing. Our A-GAME Ford was fast all day. We just didn’t really have anyone to work with. It is tough to try to stay up front when you try to go to the front to get the lead and nobody wants to work with you. I just had to do what I did at the end and we ended up fifth.”

WHAT ABOUT THAT SAVE ON THE LAST LAP? “Yeah, I had to do it. I saw them coming and I was trying to watch the outside and slipped up and he got underneath me. I went to block it and it was a pretty wild save right there. I thought I was wrecked. I just dove the hell out of it and it was just a great Ford Performance Mustang we had today and great for us to come out of here with a fifth. I gotta thank A-GAME and Doug Yates and Stewart-Haas. It was a great day to come home fifth.”

Ford Performance PR