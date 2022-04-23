NXS: What to watch for in today Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Dash 4 Cash: Following AJ Allmendinger Dash 4 Cash payday back at Martinsville Speedway he will start from the 13th place spot today in the Ag-Pro 300 as he looks to fend off Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill who will start from the outside pole today. Allmendiner who has a third-place finish in the spring event from 2021 and Austin Hill who kicked the season off with a win at Daytona.

Larry Mac: Famed crew chief and Fox Sports announcer is back on top the box today with the No. 3 RCR machine with Jeffrey Earnhardt after putting the car on the pole yesterday. It’s been 22 years since McReynolds was last on the box and his first appearance in the Xfinity Series this weekend.

Chandler Smith: Smith who has competed in the truck series for Kyle Busch Motorsports will move over to the Xfinity Series for his debut this weekend with Sam Hunt Racing for his first of three appearances in the car. Smith will be back at both Dover and Homestead later this season as he continues his pursuit for the Camping World Truck Series championship.