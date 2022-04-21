Natalie Decker to race NASCAR Xfinity Talladega Press Release

Natalie Decker will drive the No. 13 NERD Focus Ford with MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway April 23, 2022 at 4:00pm ET . NERD Focus, the ‘Think Drink’ will be seen both on the track and at the famous Talladega Boulevard.



Decker states, “I really love racing super speedways and am looking forward to returning to Talladega as this will be my second time in the Xfinity Series. This will be my first time driving for Carl Long’s team and I am looking forward to this opportunity. Some of the NERD Focus partners will be making their first appearance at Talladega and I can’t wait to take them on a tour through Talladega Boulevard to meet all the amazing fans.”

NERD Focus is an ideal pre-workout drink designed to keep you focused and help with both mental and physical recovery. NERD is delicious and gives you benefits of HIGH ENERGY, FOCUS, and INCREASE STAMINA without the side effects of highly caffeinated drinks. https://nerdfocus.com/

Natalie Decker PR