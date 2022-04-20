Habana Brisa, Ron Rice’s Reef-Friendly Quality Suncare, Announces Sponsorship With Jd Motorsports and Bayley Currey in the Nascar Xfinity Series

Ron Rice knows sunscreen. He also knows racing.



And that’s why the legendary Ron Rice is bringing his new Habana Brisa reef friendly sun care products to stock car racing, a perfect platform considering the thousands of fans who enjoy racing from the sun-splashed seats of speedways. Habana Brisa will be the primary sponsor of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Habana Brisa Chevrolet and driver Bayley Currey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this week at Talladega Superspeedway. Frank Cicci, former NASCAR Team Owner, is joining the team with a marketing alliance.



Ron Rice has a long history with racing, spanning back to 1976. Developer of Hawaiian Tropic sun care products, Rice put the famous “Hawaiian Tropic” script on cars driven by Donnie Allison, one of NASCAR’s most famous drivers. Rice also sponsored cars driven by NASCAR drivers David Pearson and Neil Bonnett. Rice sponsored Billy Meyer in drag racing and Paul Newman with Rolf Stommelen in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most famous endurance race. Rice and his sunscreen were also involved with actor Burt Reynolds in the iconic movie, Cannonball Run.



Rice, a former chemistry teacher, invented his sunscreen formulas in his garage in Daytona Beach, Florida. From humble beginnings, Rice evolved the Hawaiian Tropic company to an $8 billion global brand. He sold it to big industry in 2007 and now is back in the market with a new, bold product.



Habana Brisa, Rice’s new reef friendly line of sun care products, is made in Florida – Rice lives in Ormond Beach – using exotic flora, fruit, and nut extracts. It provides broad spectrum protection – perfect for a day in the sun and at the races.



“Returning to racing with Habana Brisa was an easy decision, as I have always had a special place in my heart for NASCAR. Having had a long history with NASCAR, we could not think of a better team to partner with for Habana Brisa”…said Rice.



Team owner Johnny Davis, called the ride with Habana Brisa an ideal situation. “You look back over NASCAR history, and those Hawaiian Tropic cars really stand out,” Davis said. “The Habana Brisa paint scheme will be just as memorable. The car will really ‘shout’ at you from the race track. And our guys in the pits will be wearing the ultimate in sun protection in Habana Brisa.”



Wendy Holly the Chief Business Officer of Habana Brisa said…” We share the core values of being driven, innovative and environmentally conscientious with NASCAR and the team. “Like NASCAR racing, the sun care industry is highly competitive. With our growing retail distributor network, our direct to consumer business model, and our marketing partners in NASCAR, Habana Brisa is sure to be the winning reef friendly sun care brand”…said Holly.



To learn more about Habana Brisa’s line of quality skin care products, visit www.HabanaBrisa.com.



