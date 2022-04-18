Brandon Brown Returns to Talladega Hopeful of Finding Himself Back in Victory Lane

A win this weekend would lock Brown into the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. "It's very important to capitalize on a superspeedway at this point in the race season because of how tough it's going to be to make the playoffs this year," admits Brown. He currently sits 14th in the points standings. "Going to a superspeedway always feels like a crapshoot, because you never know when or if the "big one" is going to happen. I'd prefer to bring my Trade The Chain Chevy Camaro back to Mooresville in one piece!" "Trade The Chain is our primary partner this weekend, and you'll definitely be seeing more of them this season. They're just as excited about this race as I am. That kind of enthusiasm goes a long way in this sport," says Brown. Trade The Chain is a market agnostic, global community of traders and crypto enthusiasts that enables anyone, regardless of skill level, background, location, or experience, to learn from each other and share strategies for success. They also provide access to actionable sentiment indicators, real time significant development alerts, and a price prediction algorithm — data that up until now was only used by hedge funds and other financial institutions to help them make more informed trading decisions. The No. 68 Trade The Chain Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track on Saturday, April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway, with coverage airing live on FS1 at 4:00 p.m. ET. For more information about Trade The Chain, please visit www.tradethechain.com.