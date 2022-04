Big Machine Racing announced today that driver Kaz Grala will step into the #48 Big Machine SPIKED Coolers Camaro at Talladega and Dover, in place of driver Jade Buford.

Team owner Scott Borchetta stated “We’ve made a very serious commitment to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including our strategic partnership with RCR, and at this time we need to evaluate all aspects of the team as I am determined to run up front.”

Big Machine Records PR