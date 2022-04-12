Srs Distribution Named Entitlement Partner of Nascar Xfinity Series Srs Distribution 250 During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

SRS Distribution https://www.srsdistribution. com/en/about/history/ is the fastest growing distributor of building products in the United States, committed to serving the professional rooﬁng contractor’s business. In April 2021 SRS Distribution was named the title sponsor of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl annual college football postseason event played each December.

“SRS Distribution is proud to partner with Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR in our home market of DFW to promote the Xfinity Series race and NASCAR All-Star Weekend,” said SRS Distribution President and CEO Dan Tinker. “SRS Distribution proudly serves almost 100,000 blue collar companies that help build our great nation, supplying them daily with the materials they need to jobsites across the country. Through our SRS Raise the Roof Foundation , we champion many charitable causes that include veteran support, relief for those impacted by weather related disasters, and children’s needs in the communities that we serve. Our plan during the NASCAR All-Star Weekend is to assist as many veterans that want to bring their families to the track as possible, while providing the NASCAR experience for some of the hardest working construction professionals in the industry.”

The SRS Distribution 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will air live May 21 at 12:30 p.m. Central Time on FS1, the Performance Racing Network, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) and 95.9 The Ranch (local).

“Texas Motor Speedway is honored to partner with SRS Distribution for our NASCAR Xfinity Series race during our all-important NASCAR All-Star Weekend,” said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. “We have a long-standing history of developing partnerships with Texas-based companies who are leaders in their respective industries. Speedway Motorsports, our parent company, shares similar cultures and values for veterans and local communities with SRS Distribution through its Welcome Home Patriots program as well as contributions made to local non-profit organizations through the Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter that benefit children in need throughout North Texas. We look forward to deepening our relationship as we develop programs of common interest in those respective areas.”

TICKETS:

Tickets for the May 20-22 NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, are on sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ season-tickets/ .

MORE INFO:

