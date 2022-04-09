RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville

“Everyone on this No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team works so hard and tonight at Martinsville Speedway was no different. We qualified fifth and ran well early in the race, but struggled with drive off the corners, especially off Turn 4. About halfway through the race, we had a battery problem but we were still able to run. We even led the race with about a hundred laps to go before it finally quit. It stinks because I think we could have definitely finished somewhere in the top 10 or maybe even the top five. I wish our final results showed how strong our Chevy was tonight at Martinsville Speedway, but we’ll bounce back next week at Talladega.”
-Sheldon Creed