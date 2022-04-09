NXS: Jones bangs fenders with Ty Gibbs to will Call 811 250 at Martinsville

The night started with a plume of smoke boiling from Brennan Poole machine as the green flag finally went in the air after a 30-plus minute delay due to rain. Poole wouldn’t even make it a lap before needing to bail out of the No. 47 machine due to a fire that would end his night before it ever got started.

Just as the race was starting to get a rhythm Disavino making his debut in the Xfinity Series would lose a driveshaft, slowing the race once again for the second time of the night. But it was Ty Gibbs who got in trouble with the tower when he didn’t slow quick enough as the caution came out which caused the officials to invite him to the NASCAR hauler post-race after reminding him to slow down as the caution came out.

Gibbs for his part wouldn’t slow down once the green flag flew once again as he took off leading the final 15 laps of the stage to take home the stage win getting one step closer to the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash he and others were racing for tonight, Allgaier, Truex, Cassill and Hemric would round out the top-five finishers in the first stage of the night.

As stage two got back underway Gibbs would quickly line up and take down Dale Jr. for position then setting sail a handful of other cars who decided to not pit under the caution. Within laps he would take position from Snider and eventually taking the lead once again after getting around Gragson on lap 88.

The stage would be slowed twice more when Parsons and then Griffith would loop it down in turn one.

This would set up the leaders to hit pit road including Gibbs leaving Brandon Jones out with the lead as the green flag flew once again for a one lap shootout to end stage two. Jones would take home the second stage win followed by Cassill, Sieg, Brown and Starr would round out the top-five.

With the final stage underway Gibbs would take advantage of a couple cars who hadn’t pit, getting around Parsons and Herbst to take over the lead on lap 130. Allgaier and Gragson would take down the two cars in their pursuit of Gibbs who had already gotten away by over a second.

Allgaier in his pursuit of Gibbs for the lead would bring out the eighth caution of the night when his car would wheel hop down into turn one and send him spinning, backing it into the wall in turn one leaving the rear of the car with heavy damage. Allgaier and team would use the caution to clean up the car and get him back out to restart deep in the field in 29th.

During pit stops Gibbs would lose the race off pit road over Gragson as Dale Jr. would pick up five spots. However, JRM teammate Josh Berry would lose four spots during a slow stop on pit road.

Following a pair of cautions Gibbs and teammate Jones would once again battle for the lead finally with Gibbs once again taking the lead on lap 186.

Gibbs would work his way through traffic passing 200 laps with reports of rain eventually making his way around Justin Allgaier who he and Gragson had battled for much of the early parts of the race. Parsons would once again bring out the 12th caution of the night just as Gibbs had gotten past allowing Allgaier to get the free pass.

With just a dozen laps remaining Buford and Griffith would make contact with one another in turn one to bring out the 14th caution of the night just as Sam Mayer had taken second place away from teammate Gragson trying to set his sights on Gibbs for the lead setting up an eight-lap race to the end.

Dale Jr. would bring out the 15th caution of the night when he would loop it down in turn one. This would set up NASCAR overtime for Gibbs attempting to hold off Sam Mayer but the field wouldn’t make it past the line before Gragson would get turned to pile up the field in turn one after Mayer missed a shift. This would end with a 14-car wreck involving Mayer, Gragson, Brown, Herbst, Griffith, and more.

When the final green flag of the night finally flew Gibbs and Jones would go at it wheel to wheel. Jones would get past for the lead and take home the victory over Landon Cassill, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill and Sam Mayer to round out the top-five. AJ Allmendinger would also take home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash. Jones, Cassill, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hill now qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash event at Talladega.

" This is a driver’s race track here. I’ve won at a lot of different places now, but this is one that you really have to get after it. Ty (Gibbs) ran a really hard racee. He cleared me really early there in stage three and he had a strong GR Supra as well. It was fun to beat him. He’s hot right now and tough to beat. This was a good one." Said Jones

Ty Gibbs and Mayer would get into a post-race fight on pit road after Mayer got into him on the final lap while battling Jones for the lead and a $100,000 pay day he lost out on to Allmendinger.

“I tried to talk to him (Sam Mayer) and then he got up in my face and at that point you have to start fighting. We got put in a bad position there and the only thing I’m mad about is that the 1 (Mayer) didn’t have anything or wasn’t going to get past the 16 (AJ Allmendinger) there and then I got hit in the left rear. It’s just frustrating and I got drove in the fence again, but I was on the other side of it last week. It’s just part of it.” Said Gibbs

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway on April, 24th at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.