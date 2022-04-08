Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the two separate 15-minute practice sessions on Thursday evening, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 20.412 at 92.769 mph during his 21 lap session making the TaxSlayer Chevrolet the fastest car in Group A, and 4th overall of the 43 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Call 811 Before You Dig 250.



– Starting Position; Directly after both 15-minute practice sessions teams would move into qualifying to determine the starting order for Friday night’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250. In 2022, short-track qualifying consists of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Snider would lay down a fast lap of 20.155 at 93.952 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro 19th overall. The Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will start to the inside of row 10 for Friday night’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250.



– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Friday nights NXS Call 811 Before You Dig 250 will mark Snider’s fourth NXS start at Martinsville Speedway. In October of 2020, Snider made his NXS debut at the historic 0.526-mile Virginia paperclip earning himself a 23rd place finish after running in the top-ten majority of the race, and getting caught up in someone else’s retaliation in the closing laps. 2021 would see the NXS compete at Martinsville twice and once again Snider would put himself him contention to claim victory claiming the 15th position in the Spring and a 12th place finish in the Fall. In three races at Martinsville Speedway Snider holds an average finish of 17.0.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 102 to Martinsville Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Call Before You Dig 250. Chassis No. 102 last competed at Phoenix Raceway in March where Snider would run mid-pack most of the day earning a 24th place finish. Prior to Phoenix, No. 102 competed at Martinsville Speedway in the Dead On Tools last October with Josh Berry behind the wheel. Berry would run in the Top-15 the entire day before getting dumped by Riley Herbst with two laps to go resulting in a 28th place finish. Prior to Martinsville Erik Jones would compete in Chassis No. 102 at Watkins Glen International in the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200. In that race Jones would compete in the Top-15 all day before being involved in a late race accident where the damage was too severe to continue resulting in a 36th place finish. In the chassis debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Driver/Owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel No. 102 would run in the Top-20 the first two stages, but would encounter battery issues at the completion of Stage-2 resulting in a 34th place finish.

JAR PR