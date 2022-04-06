Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Lyons Toyota GR Supra Preview - Martinsville

No. 19 Menards/Lyons Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT MARTINSVILLE: Brandon Jones will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Martinsville Speedway Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Lyons Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In three previous starts at the paperclip shaped track, Jones has never finished lower than ninth.

Brandon Jones will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Martinsville Speedway Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Lyons Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In three previous starts at the paperclip shaped track, Jones has never finished lower than ninth. BY THE NUMBERS: Jones has an average finish of 6.7 at Martinsville, making it his second-best average finishing track amount the tracks where NXS currently races.

Jones has an average finish of 6.7 at Martinsville, making it his second-best average finishing track amount the tracks where NXS currently races. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Lyons logo on the hood this weekend at Martinsville. For more information visit: https://www.lyonsindustries.com/

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Lyons logo on the hood this weekend at Martinsville. For more information visit: https://www.lyonsindustries.com/ RICHMOND RECAP: Jones qualified his No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra fifth at Richmond Raceway. Jones held his position inside the top 10 throughout stages one and two but lost some ground in the final stage as the handling became loose over a long green flag run, resulting in a 13 th -place finish.

Jones qualified his No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra fifth at Richmond Raceway. Jones held his position inside the top 10 throughout stages one and two but lost some ground in the final stage as the handling became loose over a long green flag run, resulting in a 13 -place finish. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

JGR NXS AT Martinsville: In 13 combined NXS starts at Martinsville, JGR has tallied one win, six top-five finishes, 11 top-10s and 241 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won one pole award with an average start of 9.7 an average finish of 7.9.

In 13 combined NXS starts at Martinsville, JGR has tallied one win, six top-five finishes, 11 top-10s and 241 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won one pole award with an average start of 9.7 an average finish of 7.9. RACE INFO: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com at Martinsville is scheduled for Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Martinsville hasn’t always been my style of track, but we’ve got speed every time we go there. Tracks like Martinsville and Bristol are really tough because everything happens so fast, you are constantly looking at braking markers and different things to be consistent enough, especially if you are in the lead to maintain that and not let the guy behind catch you. It’s a different style of racing, it’s not aero like 1.5-mile tracks but it’s more mentally taxing because you are constantly looking and things happen fast.”

JGR PR