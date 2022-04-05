RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway

"I'm excited to get to Martinsville, a track that fits my driving style pretty well. As a short track racer, you look forward to the day you get to race at a track like Martinsville, and it's a dream come true. I know the team is working hard at the shop to get our Toyota GR Supra ready for the race. We didn't finish where we were hoping at Richmond, but I learned a lot behind the wheel and about how the team operates. I have a few more things to work on as a driver in this series, and I'm looking forward to taking all of that new knowledge over to Martinsville."

-- Derek Griffith , Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra