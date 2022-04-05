Ryan Truex No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra Preview- Martinsville

No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Back Again : Ryan Truex returns to the track this weekend in the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra. Truex is making his second of four scheduled starts in the No. 18 this weekend. In his last outing in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, Truex started seventh and finished 30 th following a lap 190 accident.

: Ryan Truex returns to the track this weekend in the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra. Truex is making his second of four scheduled starts in the No. 18 this weekend. In his last outing in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, Truex started seventh and finished 30 following a lap 190 accident. Welcome USA Pickleball: USA Pickleball joins Truex and the No. 18 team this weekend in Martinsville. USA Pickleball promotes the growth of pickleball by maintaining the rules, setting player ratings, advancing the sport through its national network of 1,800 ambassadors, and sanctioning tournaments. Since 2013, USA Pickleball membership has grown 1,250% in its membership to nearly 57,000. More information can be found at usapickleball.org. Follow USA Pickleball on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.

Truex will be making his first-career NASCAR Xfinity series start at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night. However, the 30-year-old knows his way around the “paperclip”. In seven-career NASCAR Truck Series starts at Martinsville, Truex has one top-10 finish to his credit while completing 1,430 laps. JGR at Martinsville: In 13 combined Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, JGR has earned one win, six top-five finishes and 11 top-10s. The team has led 241 laps, with an average start of 9.7 and an average finish of 7.9.

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Martinsville Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish - - - - - - - -

Truex’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 0 0 0 22.5 21.0

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 80 0 4 24 1 50 13.4 16.3

From the Cockpit :

Ryan Truex: “I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra on Friday night at Martinsville. Jason (Ratcliff) and the team at Joe Gibbs Racing continue to bring fast Toyota GR Supra’s to the track each weekend and I feel really confident that will continue at Martinsville. It’s really cool to have USA Pickleball and ShopUSAPickleball.com on our Toyota this weekend. As America’s fastest growing sport, they are making their venture into NASCAR and hopefully we can go out and put on a good show for them and grab that first win of the season.”

