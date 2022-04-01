JD Motorsports Honors Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway will be important for the JD Motorsports team for a number of reasons.

The 250-lap, 187-mile race will be the season’s first on a short track, giving team drivers Bayley Curry and Ryan Vargas a different perspective after weeks of superspeedway and road course racing.

The meaningful nature of the weekend stretches far beyond racing for JD Motorsports and its two-car operation. During Saturday’s race, both team cars will carry the Jersey Mike’s restaurant logo and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games logo.

The idea for the unusual display on the team’s Chevrolets came after JD Motorsports members ordered food from the local Jersey Mike’s as a way to support the restaurant’s Day of Giving to support athletes attending the2022 Special Olympics USA Games, taking place June 5 – 12 in Orlando, Florida. Davis wanted to add to that effort by putting the spotlight on Jersey Mike’s and Special Olympics during the Richmond race.

Davis’ son, Kyle, was a Special Olympics South Carolina athlete for 1990 and competed in the running events.

“While it wasn’t originally my idea, I saw this as an opportunity to spread awareness to a cause that I hold close to my heart,” Davis said. “Kyle loved being a part of Special Olympics, winning medals and competing in sports. It’s difficult for me to put into words what seeing him have such a great time at the Special Olympics competitions meant to me. It’s one of the great organizations in the world of sports, and I’m so appreciative of Jersey Mike’s being involved in such a big way in the Special Olympics movement.”

The team’s drivers are fully on board with what promises to be a big weekend.

“I’m really excited to be representing both Jersey Mike’s and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this weekend at Richmond,” said Ryan Vargas, driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet. “It’s awesome to see the team step up and be able to bring attention to both organizations.”

Bayley Curry, driver of the No. 4 Chevrolet, agreed. “We’re all excited to run Richmond with these logos on the car,” he said. “Personally, I was excited to do my part and contribute to the cause earlier this week. Seeing the logos on the cars just makes it even better. I’m looking forward to a great run and bringing even more awareness to the Games.”

“I am both honored and humbled by Jersey Mike’s Subs commitment to the 2022 Special Olympics Games and Special Olympics athletes,” said Joe Dzaluk, USA Games President & CEO. “Now is the time to continue the momentum that their month of giving campaign has created and sign-up to volunteer and be part of the biggest USA Games in history.”

Catch the Jersey Mike’s/2022 U.S. Special Olympics Games Chevrolets this weekend at Richmond Raceway starting Saturday (April 2nd) at 8:30 AM EST on Fox Sports 1 for practice and qualifying, with the ToyotaCare 250 race starting at 1:30 PM EST.

JDM PR