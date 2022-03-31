Half Off Wholesale Expands Partnership with Brett Moffitt and the Our Motorsports No. 02 Team

Our Motorsports announces an extension of their partnership with Atlanta-based Half Off Wholesale to serve as the primary partner of No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brett Moffitt at Richmond Raceway this coming weekend along with seven additional primary races throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season Back in February, Half Off Wholesale made its debut as a primary sponsor at Auto Club Speedway (Calif.).

“All of us at Half Off Wholesale are proud partners of Brett Moffitt and the No. 02 Our Motorsports team,” said Alex Moreno, owner of Half Off Wholesale. “Coming off a seventh-place effort at COTA last weekend, we wanted to continue to grow with Our Motorsports as they pursue their first NASCAR Playoffs berth this year. And as we continue to grow as a company, NASCAR fans can go online today at WWW.HALFOFFVIP.COM to learn more about our offerings!”

In addition to Richmond, Half Off Wholesale will the primary sponsor on the No. 02 at the following events: Martinsville Speedway (April), Dover Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway (May), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May), Nashville Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It’s such a blessing to have Half Off Wholesale extend their partnership of the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet,” said Moffitt. “What started as a two-race primary sponsorship, has now grown into them being the primary sponsor for nearly a third of our NASCAR Xfinity Schedule thanks to Alex and everyone at Half Off Wholesale!”

As part of Half Off Wholesale’s expanded partnership, the company will also be a featured associate partner for all remaining races this year.

“We are very excited to have Half Off Wholesale returning to the No. 02 at Richmond and several other races this year,” said Mary Our, owner of the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro. “We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future as a part of the Our Motorsports family.”

Our Motorsports PR