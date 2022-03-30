Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra Preview - ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Brandon Jones will make his 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Richmond Raceway (RR) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Nibco logo on the hood this weekend at Richmond. For more information visit: https://www.nibco.com/

Jones started last at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) after missing qualifying due to a mechanical issue in practice. Jones worked his way inside the top 15 by stage two but suffered some rear quarter panel damage in traffic late in the final stage. The team pitted to repair the damage and Jones raced his way back through the field to finish 18 . FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

In 60 combined starts at RR, JGR has tallied five wins, 19 top-five finishes, 32 top-10s and 954 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 8.4 an average finish of 12.4. RACE INFO: The ToyotaCare 250 at RR is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Richmond has always been a difficult track. We’ve been working hard simulator wise for Richmond; we spent a lot of time on it in the off season. We picked up some lap times and I got some braking technique that I changed up and finally hit on after reps of running on it. I hope it translates and if so, I think that’s going to change our game up a bunch there with the stuff we found and gained.”

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Richmond Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 11 0 0 3 0 20 14.7 18.0

Jones’ 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 1 3 0 36 13.2 14.5

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 209 4 31 91 3 624 11.9 15.3

JGR PR