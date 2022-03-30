John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra Preview- Richmond

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Welcome Back : John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra for his first race of the 2022 season at Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to Richmond this weekend, John Hunter is scheduled to run at Dover International Speedway on April 30 th and defend his win last season at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24 th .

Off to a Hot Start : John Hunter is already off to a hot start to his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In two previous starts this year for Sam Hunt Racing, John Hunter has one top five and one top-10 finish to his credit.

Strong in Richmond : John Hunter is no stranger to success at Richmond in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his four previous starts at the 0.75-mile facility, John Hunter has one top five, two top 10's and has led 36 laps.

Welcome Safeway : Safeway will make its debut on the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Richmond. Safeway in the Mid-Atlantic Division is part of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI). Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Cos. is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Mid-Atlantic Division operates Safeway stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Delaware

JGR at Richmond: In 113 total starts at Richmond in Xfinity competition, JGR has earned 10 wins, 29 top-five finishes, 58 top-10 finishes and eight pole awards. The team has led 2290 laps.

In 113 total starts at Richmond in Xfinity competition, JGR has earned 10 wins, 29 top-five finishes, 58 top-10 finishes and eight pole awards. The team has led 2290 laps. RACE INFO: The ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on Fox Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Richmond Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 1 2 0 36 20.3 9.5

Nemechek’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 1 1 0 11 10.5 8.5

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 58 2 15 34 1 375 12.2 11.6

From the Cockpit :

John Hunter Nemechek: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to get back behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra. We had some success last season and hopefully we go out and duplicate that effort this year. The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra has been really fast this season and I’m looking forward to working with (Crew Chief) Jason (Ratcliff) and seeing what we can do. I enjoy racing at Richmond and feel like we have a great opportunity to get Safeway and Toyota in Victory Lane on Saturday afternoon.”

JGR PR