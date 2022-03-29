Ryan Preece Races for BJMM at Richmond

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Connecticut driver, Ryan Preece, will be behind the wheel of BJMM’s NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 5 Ford Mustang this upcoming Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Richmond Raceway.

Preece, who made his first Xfinity Series start in 2013 and inked a “reserve driver” contract with Stewart-Haas Racing this past offseason, most recently raced in the series in 2019, making four starts and scoring four top-10 finishes.

Through BJMM’s technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, Preece will be making his first of three starts for the team this season, at Richmond. Preece has also made two Camping World Truck Series starts in 2022, finishing 4th at Las Vegas and 7th at Atlanta for David Gilliland Racing.

“We are excited to have Ryan race for BJMM at Richmond Raceway,” said BJMM’s co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “Ryan Preece is a skillful and passionate driver that we are excited to welcome to the track on behalf of B.J. McLeod Motorsports. Preece’s impressive reputation on the track has the entire BJMM team eager to root him on.”

Preece will be carrying the colors of longtime supporter Mohawk Northeast, Inc. on his Ford Mustang when he takes to Richmond Raceway. Located just 10 miles from Preece’s hometown of Berlin, Connecticut, Plantsville-based Mohawk Northeast, Inc. specializes in heavy construction, marine construction and tugboat transportation. The family-owned company has been proudly serving the northeast with strength, stability and smarts for over 50 years. For more information, visit http://www. MohawkNortheast.com

“I’m ready to go and can’t wait to get back on-track, with all of the talented drivers in the Xfinity Series, this weekend at Richmond,” said NXS driver, Ryan Preece. “This is such a unique opportunity, through the Stewart-Haas Racing relationship with B.J. McLeod Motorsports, and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for bringing it all together, including Mohawk Northeast. Mohawk Northeast has been a close supporter of mine throughout my career, so to have them onboard to chase a win makes this weekend’s race at Richmond that much more special and exciting to me.”

B.J. McLeod Motorsports looks forward to seeing Ryan Preece pilot the No. 5 and feels confident in his success during the race. All parties are eager to hit the track and encourage Ryan Preece and BJMM fans to tune-in on Saturday, April 2, at 1:30 PM EST to watch the race on Fox Sports 1.

BJMM PR