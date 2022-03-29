Howie DiSavino III to Make Xfinity Series Debut in Richmond

Howie DiSavino III will be making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend in the ToyotaCare 250 at his home track – Richmond Raceway. This will be the first of six races that he will be competing in with Alpha Prime Racing.

DiSavino, 20, made his NASCAR debut in 2019 in the ARCA Menards Series earning an impressive top-10 finish in his first event. After competing in both the ARCA Series and running multiple Pro Late Model events during the 2020 season, DiSavino made his official NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in 2021 at Richmond Raceway.

Debuting at Richmond Raceway will be a full circle event for DiSavino after winning a pair of free tickets to an Arena Racing show in the Richmond, VA area which ignited his passion for the sport.

“I’m excited to be making my Xfinity debut in front of friends and family” said DiSavino. “I’ve been putting in time behind the scenes to make sure I’m ready to tackle Richmond again. I learned quite a bit from last year’s truck race that I believe will help me be more prepared.”

Alpha Prime Racing is committed in the opportunity to support and develop up and coming drivers as they challenge themselves to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and beyond.

“We are thankful to be a part of such a big day in Howie’s career” said Tommy Joe Martins, Co-owner of Alpha Prime Racing. “The Alpha Prime Racing team is ready to support him in getting his career off to a great start – beginning with his debut in Richmond.”

DiSavino will be joined by Rajah Caruth in his debut with Alpha Prime Racing at Richmond Raceway on April 2nd.

