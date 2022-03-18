The BOSS and Lemons of Love to Sponsor Josh Bilicki at COTA

Alpha Prime Racing announced that The BOSS (The Builder's Outlet Super Store) and Lemons of Love will be the primary sponsors on Josh Bilicki’s No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro for the Pit Boss 250 at COTA. This will be the first of six events in the Xfinity season that Bilicki will join Alpha Prime Racing.

The Builder's Outlet Super Store is set to run its fourth consecutive season with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel. The BOSS is the retailer of choice for flooring, remodeling, and contractor professionals as well as homeowners and DIY’ers. Riding along with The BOSS on the No. 45 Camaro is Lemons of Love, a non-profit organization that provides chemo care packages to cancer patients and programming at its Lemons of Love Cancer Resource Center in Mt. Prospect, Illinois. The program originated from a care package received by founder Jill Swanson Peltier from a friend while she was undergoing cancer treatment and has grown into a worldwide effort.

The Wisconsin native has a long list of racing achievements earned throughout his career especially at road courses. Competing in four of the six road course events in the Xfinity season showcases his talent not only as an oval racer but a road course racer as well.

"The COTA race weekend has been marked on my calendar for some time now because it's not only the first road course of the season, but also my first race with Alpha Prime Racing! The team has put in a lot of work over the past few months and their results have reflected that on the track” stated Bilicki. “I'm looking forward to carrying The BOSS and Lemons of Love logos on our #45 Camaro."

Bilicki’s first Xfinity Series event of the season will be with The BOSS and Lemons of Love at Circuit of the Americas on March 26th.

"Lemons of Love is honored to have Josh and Team Alpha Prime running our Lemons of Love branding next weekend at Circuit of the Americas!” said Jill Swanson Peltier, founder of Lemons of Love. “The Motorsport community has supported our mission and helped us share cancer care packages all over the world!"

"I am super excited to continue our partnership with Josh Bilicki for a fourth consecutive season and to host this event showcasing The BOSS, Josh Bilicki, and Lemons of Love. The 2022 Xfinity season started off with a bang for Josh and we are confident he will carry that momentum into COTA." Richard Bell, Founder of The BOSS.

The road course veteran will be joined by teammate Sage Karam at COTA next week. Weekend coverage will begin on Friday March 25th with practice and qualifying. The race coverage of the Pit Boss 250 will begin at 4:30PM EST on FS1.

APR PR