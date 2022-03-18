Jeremy Clements Racing Darlington Throwback release 2022

Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to unveil a four-race primary partnership deal with Fox Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste. The first of these co-sponsored races will start at Richmond in April but will be anchored by the Darlington Throwback car. As a tribute to Hall of Famers Bud Moore and Dale Earnhardt. This car will showcase the 40th anniversary of the iconic blue and yellow colors of the Wrangler car from 1982.

Saturday, May 7th in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Followed by New Hampshire and the second Martinsville race as well as associate sponsorships throughout the season.

“Man, what cool car we have for Darlington. Bud being from here in Spartanburg and working with my Great Uncle Louis plus growing up watching one of the greatest drivers ever, Earnhardt this is pretty awesome.” Ryan (Delaney) from Fox Sports and the Marks (Nelson & Mullen) from Spartan brought this to me and I said Hell yeah let’s do it! Clements said.

“Our partnership with Fox Sports started in 2020 as an associate sponsor for our throwback car. Now the partnership has now come full circle with them being a major part of the JCR family. Plus, they introduced us to Mark at Spartan Waste which has become a big part of our team too.” Clements went on to say.

Joining Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg as associate sponsors will be: All South Electric, RE Goodson, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC. Upstate Body and Towing, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic, E3 Spark Plugs and ZMAX

JCR PR