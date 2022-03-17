KSDT CPA Joins Currey and Vargas In Atlanta

JD Motorsports is proud to announce the return of long time partner, KSDT CPA, for this weekends race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This will be the 4th time this year they have been on the No. 4 Chevrolet of Bayley Currey, and the 1st time in 2022 on the No. 6 Chevrolet of Ryan Vargas.



This time around, while the primary spots will shine with the KSDT CPA livery, KSDT CPA has announced that they’re bring two associates for this weekend, The Big O Show and Florida International University.



The Big O Radio Show is a South Florida based sports radio show, which can be heard on a variety of platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, Google podcasts, Soundcloud, and YouTube. The show is expected to hit 26 million downloads this year. KSDT CPA is a sponsor of the Big O Radio Show’s weekly segments; The KSDT CPA Sports Business Report and The KSDT CPA Pro Football Report.



Florida International University is Miami’s Carnegie R1 public research university, with 58,000 students and more than $245M in research expenditures. It’s ranked a Top 50 university by Washington Monthly, and was recently ranked #1 in Florida among universities by the Florida Board of Governors. With its focus on student success and research excellence, while being a true engine of economic and social mobility, it’s easy to understand why FIU has become such a powerhouse in the academic arena. KSDT CPA is the Official CPA Firm of FIU Athletics.



The No. 4 Chevrolet of Bayley Currey will carry FIU insignia, while the No. 6 of Ryan Vargas will carry The Big O Radio Show.



Looking at past results, both drivers know their way around Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bayley Currey recorded a best finish of 18th (Fall 2020), while Vargas slots in at a best finish of 14th (Summer 2021). With the addition of the progressive banking and some fresh pavement, track conditions look to make these cars even faster.



“Really happy to see KSDT CPA on board my No. 4 Chevrolet again. They’ve been such great partners, and for them to come along and joins us for Atlanta is awesome. I look forward to representing them once again and performing on track”, said Currey.



Vargas said “I’m so excited to officially welcome back KSDT CPA to our No. 6 Chevrolet for this weekend in Atlanta. To work with not only a long standing company and partners of our, but also one of the top accounting firms in Southern Florida is an honor.”



For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team's official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com.

JDM PR