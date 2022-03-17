Rocky Boots joins Jeb Burton and Our Motorsports

Rocky Boots will join Our Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR season as a sponsor of Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Chevrolet. Rocky Boots has been a partner of Burton since 2018 and will be a primary partner at Richmond Raceway on April 2, 2022. The high-quality work footwear and apparel company will be featured as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season.

“Rocky Boots is proud to partner with Jeb Burton and Our Motorsports for what will be an exciting season in 2022,” said Mike Roundhouse, VP & Brand GM for Rocky Boots. “Rocky has been involved in racing for years, and we are excited to write our next chapter with Chris Our, as he continues to develop Our Motorsports into a highly-competitive team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”