Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

: Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Atlanta. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines JGR at Atlanta: In 57 combined Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, JGR has earned four wins, 18 top-five, 30 top-10s and five pole starting positions. The team has led 914 laps, with an average start of 8.6 and an average finish of 12.4. This weekend will be the series’ first start at the newly configured Atlanta Motor Speedway

In 57 combined Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, JGR has earned four wins, 18 top-five, 30 top-10s and five pole starting positions. The team has led 914 laps, with an average start of 8.6 and an average finish of 12.4. This weekend will be the series’ first start at the newly configured Atlanta Motor Speedway RACE INFO: The Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on Fox Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 0 1 0 2 6.8 18.4

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 2 2 0 62 2.5 3.5

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 154 2 27 75 8 547 10.6 13.3

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m thankful to be able to get back behind the wheel of my Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Atlanta. It’s going to be a new and exciting race for everyone, and we are certainly looking forward to the challenge. I’m not sure anyone really knows what to expect out of the race this weekend, but Jason and I have had some good meetings and I feel like we have a really good gameplan heading into the weekend. I’m having a lot of fun driving these Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota’s and super thankful for the opportunity. Hopefully we can go out, put on a good show for the fans and come home with our first victory of the season on Saturday.”

