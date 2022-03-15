Tuesday, Mar 15

RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NXS ATLANTA STATS
 
 
JEFFREY EARNHARDT
Starts: 6
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 8th (2019)
Best Finish: 6th (2019)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (Spring, '21 - Ferrucci)
Best Finish: 15th (Spring, '21 - Ferrucci)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing will compete in its 50th NXS start -- A milestone for the team.
  • The Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the team's third trip to the 1.5-mile track in Hampton, GA.
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday for the third of seven races with Sam Hunt Racing, marking his seventh NXS career start at the 1.5-mile oval.
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt has six career NXS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In. 2019, he qualified eighth and finished sixth with Joe Gibbs Racing. Additionally, he has three NCS starts at the track.
 
  • Earnhardt has completed two NXS races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022. At Daytona International Speedway, he qualified 20th and brought home a 15th place finish. At Auto Club Speedway, Earnhardt started at the tail of the field in lieu of qualifying but made his way into the Top-10. He was battling for a top-10 finishing position for a majority of the race until an alternator failure ended a Top-10 run.
 
  • Earnhardt will partner with ForeverLawn for the Nalley Cars 250.
  • About ForeverLawn: ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
 
 
"I’m excited to get back to Atlanta with ForeverLawn. It’s a big weekend for them, and I’m excited to have the ForeverLawn family there with us at the track. It’s going to be interesting to see what this reconfiguration is like, but no matter what, I know my No. 26 guys have built a fast car. I’m honored to the be the driver of the SHR car for their 50th start - that’s such an exciting milestone for this team.”
 
-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra
 
 
 
 
Coming off of the great run last weekend in Phoenix, we’re excited to get back to work with Jeffrey and ForeverLawn at Atlanta. This weekend marks Sam Hunt Racing’s 50th start as a team, and have intentions on making #50 one to remember. There are so many unknowns going to the new Atlanta Motor Speedway, it’s hard to know what to expect for how it will race. However, I do expect us to tackle the new track as a team and give Jeffrey everything we’ve got to compete with."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
