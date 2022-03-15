RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“Coming off of the great run last weekend in Phoenix, we’re excited to get back to work with Jeffrey and ForeverLawn at Atlanta. This weekend marks Sam Hunt Racing’s 50th start as a team, and have intentions on making #50 one to remember. There are so many unknowns going to the new Atlanta Motor Speedway, it’s hard to know what to expect for how it will race. However, I do expect us to tackle the new track as a team and give Jeffrey everything we’ve got to compete with."
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
SHR PR