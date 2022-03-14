Jon Wayne Service Company to sponsor Jeb Burton

We are proud to announce Jon Wayne Service Company as a partner of Jeb Burton the No. 27 Chevrolet. Jeb is no stranger to supporting the trades, and he will be sporting the Jon Wayne Service Company colors as his primary sponsor for both Texas races this season.

Jon Wayne Service Company was founded by Don Rackler, who learned plumbing and HVAC at Harlandale High School. Jon Wayne is on a mission to promote the trades as a viable career choice for high school students and beyond, and created the Jon Wayne Academy for Technical Excellence as a “fast track” to the trades. In just 90 days, students can walk out of the classroom as graduates into entry level maintenance tech positions earning $50,000+ per year, with advancement opportunities and meaningful careers.

"The Jon Wayne Team is very excited to sponsor Jeb Burton and the Our Motorsports organization," says founder Don Rackler. "Jeb and the No. 27 team are a quality team of hardworking professionals just like our Jon Wayne team, and it made sense to partner with them because those are values that align with our organization.”

“I’m excited to partner with Jon Wayne Service Company,” says Jeb Burton. “They are a Texas based company, and I’ve always loved the people of Texas. They are hardworking and blue-collar workers, just like my family. I believe we have a lot of synergies, and hopefully we can help with their mission and help them reach young men and women who are interested in the trades.”

Our Motorsports PR