Sunday, Mar 13

RACE REPORT: Phoenix - John Hunter Nemechek / No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Mar 13 37
RACE REPORT: Phoenix - John Hunter Nemechek / No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra NK Photography Photo
KEY NOTES
 
  • John Hunter Nemechek (JHN) and the No. 26 Stillhouse® team brought the Toyota GR Supra to a 5th place finish in the United Rentals 200 -- receiving the highest finish the team has recorded so far in 2022.
  • John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra were 10th fastest on the leaderboard in Friday's 20-minute practice and 11th fastest in single-car qualifying.
  • Sam Hunt Racing recorded its first laps led in team history when Nemechek took the lead early into the final stage of the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway. Nemechek lead the field for 11 laps.
  • Sam Hunt Racing recorded its highest finish at the 1-mile track in Avondale, Arizona.
  • Nemechek has recorded SHR's first and second highest finishes in the team's short history.
  • Third place at Richmond Raceway in 2021.
  • Fifth place at Phoenix Raceway in 2022.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One Recap (Laps 1-45)
  • John Hunter Nemechek (JHN) started 11th Saturday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway in the No. 26 Srillhouse® Toyota GR Supra.
  • By the Lap 3, JHN had moved up to the 5th position, recording Top-3 lap times.
  • At the conclusion of Stage One where JHN finished 4th, he reported the car was fighting tight handling conditions, so Crew Chief Allen Hart called for handling adjustments, four tires and fuel during the first pit stop of the day.
  • A mishap on pit road led JHN to restart 17th for Stage 2.
Stage Two Recap (Laps 54-92)
  • JHN started 17th in Stage Two. 16 laps into Stage Two, he had already taken over the 7th position.
  • The No. 26 Stillhouse Toyota GR Supra was sixth on the leaderboard with 8 laps to go in Stage Two and was the fastest car on the race track.
  • After completing Stage 2 in the sixth position, JHN told Hart that the car needed a little bit more handling adjustments but that the Stage One-end adjustments were in the right direction.
  • The No. 26 pit crew implemented another round of handling adjustments to free-up the No. 26 machine in addition to four tires and fuel.
Final Stage Recap (Laps 100-200)
  • The No. 26 Stillhouse Toyota GR Supra started the final stage in the 6th position.
  • Two laps into the Final Stage, JHN and the Stillhouse machine took the lead -- recording the team's first laps led in its history.
  • JHN continued to lead for 11 laps over the field.
  • JHN reported the car continued to battle tight conditions, especially on the long-run.
  • Lap 168 - the crew completed a green-flag-pit-stop for additional handling adjustments, four tires and fuel.
  • At the conclusion of the United Rentals 200, John Hunter Nemechek brought the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra home with a fifth-place finish -- recording the team's second highest finish in its history.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
 
What did you guys learn today?
 
We didn’t start off super great during practice and qualifying. We qualified decent, found a little bit of speed, but the long run speed wasn’t very good. We worked hard on it all day and made some big adjustments from practice to qualifying and qualifying to the race and made some more adjustments during the race. This team just never stopped working on this Stillhouse Toyota Supra. We got up there and led some laps – I think that’s the first for Sam Hunt Racing – ran inside I feel like the top five, top six all day, which is a huge accomplishment for them. I had fun behind the wheel driving this thing. Anytime that I can come race and be behind the wheel, I’m enjoying it. The more laps the better and to run in the top five for this team is great. This is a great group of guys. Now [my] focus has shifted back to the Truck deal next week.
 
-- John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.