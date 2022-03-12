Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes:



- Practice; Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the Phoenix Raceway at 11:30 AM on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session.



– Starting Position; Directly after the practice session at 12:00 PM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport team will move into qualifying. Single-lap qualifying will be used to determine the starting order for Saturday’s afternoons United Rentals 200. Snider will roll off 20th for his qualifying lap based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week.



– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS United Rentals 200 will mark Snider’s fourth race with Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport (JAR), and his fifth career NXS start at Phoenix Raceway. In four previous starts at Phoenix, Snider holds an average finish of 15.5 with a best of 11th coming in the spring of 2021. Additionally, Snider has made two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway in 2016 and 2018 earning a 17th and 22nd place finish respectively.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 102 to Phoenix Raceway for Snider to compete with in the United Rentals 200. Chassis No. 102 last competed for JAR at Martinsville Speedway in the Dead On Tools last October with Josh Berry behind the wheel. Berry would run in the Top-15 the entire day before getting dump by Riley Herbst with two laps to go resulting in a 28th place finish. Prior to Martinsville Erik Jones would compete in Chassis No. 102 at Watkins Glen International in the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200. In that race Jones would compete in the Top-15 all day before being involved in a late race accident where the damage was too severe to continue resulting in a 36th place finish. In the chassis debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Driver/Owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel No. 102 would run in the Top-20 the first two stages, but would encounter battery issues at the completion of Stage-2 resulting in a 34th place finish.

JAR PR