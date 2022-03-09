Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra Preview -- United Rentals 200

No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning last week’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

SECOND: Ty Gibbs is second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings coming off one win (Las Vegas) and three top-15 finishes.

PHOENIX: Gibbs has competed in one NASCAR Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway in March 2021 where he started 27 th and finished second. He has won two ARCA Series races at Phoenix.

and finished second. He has won two ARCA Series races at Phoenix. 2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 31 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT PHOENIX: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 104 total starts at Phoenix in Xfinity competition with 14 wins (second most wins for JGR behind Texas Motor Speedway), 45 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes, 18 poles and the team has led 3,051 laps. Phoenix is the top track for JGR in top-five and top-10 finishes and pole positions in the Xfinity Series.

RACE INFO: The United Rentals 200 is scheduled for 4:30 pm EST on Saturday, March 12 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra

“It was great to get a win last week at Las Vegas. The Toyota GR Supra was so good and it’s nice to get an early season win. Great for the guys and everyone that works on this 54 car. I do love Phoenix and it will be awesome to have Sport Clips as our sponsor this week. They’ve been a long-time supporter of JGR and we had them on our car last year at Indy and Michigan. Hopefully we can bring them to victory lane this week.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra

“Ty finished strong last week and we were able to get a victory which great for him and great for the 54 guys. Winning early in the season gives everyone a lot of confidence and confidence is key.for a race team. We’re excited to go to Phoenix, and it will be great to have Sport Clips on our Toyota GR Supra. Hopefully we can get another victory."

Gibbs 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 1 1 1 0 12 12.7 8.3

Gibbs 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 18 4 9 10 1 244 11.3 10.0

JGR PR